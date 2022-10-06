Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,751 shares during the quarter. Apollo Medical makes up approximately 6.2% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned 0.30% of Apollo Medical worth $30,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Medical by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,804,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,331,000 after buying an additional 53,976 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,622.6% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 49,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,293,000 after buying an additional 28,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Apollo Medical Trading Down 1.5 %

Apollo Medical Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,091. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.79. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.25.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

