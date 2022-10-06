ApeSwap (BANANA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $13.99 Million

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. ApeSwap has a market cap of $13.99 million and approximately $274,582.00 worth of ApeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeSwap token can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeSwap has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004772 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001808 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.01601277 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About ApeSwap

ApeSwap (CRYPTO:BANANA) is a token. It launched on February 12th, 2021. ApeSwap’s total supply is 105,843,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,585,176 tokens. The Reddit community for ApeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/apeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ApeSwap’s official website is apeswap.finance. ApeSwap’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ApeSwap is ape-swap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ApeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeSwap (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ApeSwap has a current supply of 105,843,377.99716738. The last known price of ApeSwap is 0.08866023 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $221,466.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apeswap.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.