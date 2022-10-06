Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $77,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,117. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $51.18.

