Apeiron RIA LLC Invests $38,000 in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Qualtrics International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.59.

XM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.11. 17,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,889. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 91.22%. The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

