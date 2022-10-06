Apeiron RIA LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apeiron RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.4% of Apeiron RIA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 277,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,268,000 after acquiring an additional 215,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VYM traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 64,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,910. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.80 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.42.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.