Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after buying an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 14,000,171 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

