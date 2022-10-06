Apeiron RIA LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,555,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,254,000 after acquiring an additional 416,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

IAU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 226,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,343,015. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

