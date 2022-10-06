Angle Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.60 Million (AGEUR)

Angle Protocol (AGEUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Angle Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004858 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Angle Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Angle Protocol has a total market cap of $38.60 million and $2.54 million worth of Angle Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Angle Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00145130 BTC.

Angle Protocol Profile

Angle Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2021. Angle Protocol’s total supply is 39,110,562 tokens. Angle Protocol’s official message board is blog.angle.money. Angle Protocol’s official Twitter account is @angleprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Angle Protocol’s official website is angle.money.

Angle Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Angle Protocol (AGEUR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Angle Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Angle Protocol is 0.99439123 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $6,035,527.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://angle.money.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Angle Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Angle Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Angle Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Angle Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Angle Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.