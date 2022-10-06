AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.21 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,565.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

