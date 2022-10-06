AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $342-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.13 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.06 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ANGO shares. TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on AngioDynamics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

AngioDynamics stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $842.82 million, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.90. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Insider Activity

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,822 shares in the company, valued at $534,565.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.