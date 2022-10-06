Andrew Briggs Buys 20,000 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Andrew Briggs acquired 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($124,697.92).
Phoenix Group Stock Down 2.4 %
PHNX stock opened at GBX 543.20 ($6.56) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.43. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 508.40 ($6.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 616.39.
Phoenix Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.57%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Phoenix Group Company Profile
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
Featured Stories
