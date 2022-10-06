Analyzing Largo (NYSE:LGO) and American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Largo and American Clean Resources Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Largo alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $198.28 million 1.99 $22.57 million $0.40 15.43 American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -$1.13 million ($0.35) -6.86

Largo has higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Largo has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Largo and American Clean Resources Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 11.27% 10.42% 8.70% American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Largo and American Clean Resources Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo presently has a consensus target price of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 180.93%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Largo is more favorable than American Clean Resources Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Largo beats American Clean Resources Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

(Get Rating)

Largo Inc. engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications. The company offers renewable energy solutions through Largo Clean Energy. Its products are sourced from vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Largo Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Inc. in November 2021. Largo Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About American Clean Resources Group

(Get Rating)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.