Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Prothena (PRTA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) in the last few weeks:

9/29/2022 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Prothena was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

9/28/2022 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00.

9/28/2022 – Prothena had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $50.00 to $81.00.

PRTA traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 536,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,743. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.04 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $74.32.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Prothena news, insider Lars Ekman sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $1,522,817.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,798.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,633,996. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 30,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after buying an additional 567,706 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 145,799 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

