Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target at $102.52

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

