Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$6.99

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Cormark decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Trading Down 3.7 %

TSE REAL opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Real Matters has a twelve month low of C$4.18 and a twelve month high of C$10.52.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.