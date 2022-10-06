Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $1,145.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
National Grid Price Performance
National Grid stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
