Analysts Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Target Price at $1,145.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,145.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get National Grid alerts:

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. National Grid has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $80.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Grid

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after buying an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Grid by 275.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after buying an additional 889,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Grid by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in National Grid by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,539,000 after buying an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.