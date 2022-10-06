Analysts Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $41.00

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Inogen Price Performance

Inogen stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Inogen has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 155.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after buying an additional 365,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Inogen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 100.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Inogen by 21.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inogen by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

