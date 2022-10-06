Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.08. Approximately 10,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,333,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

AMLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $20,559,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,075,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,956,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

