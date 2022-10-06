AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 4,516 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Carroll Investors Inc raised its holdings in BlackRock by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 7,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 559,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $340,625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,760 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in BlackRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 12,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $5.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $578.10. 5,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $663.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $657.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $543.23 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.00.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

