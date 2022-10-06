AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 32,259 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,538 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,259 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,183. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares in the company, valued at $18,339,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

