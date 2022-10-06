AMF Tjanstepension AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114,653 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $38,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after buying an additional 48,540 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $45,151,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $113.57. The company had a trading volume of 37,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,463. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

