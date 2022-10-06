AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 260,554 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260,554 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $255,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,974 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 335.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $543.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,110. The company has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $561.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

