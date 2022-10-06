AMF Tjanstepension AB Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 154,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,714,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.