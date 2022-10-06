AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $65.38 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,918 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $65,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 58,981 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.71.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $7.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.93. 44,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $211.38 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

