AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $19.99 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 610,928 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CSX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.74. The stock had a trading volume of 159,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,550,218. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
