AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $126.72 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86,136 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.2% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.14% of Deere & Company worth $126,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $356.60. 9,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.58.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

