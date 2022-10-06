AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 814,522 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,518 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $45,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,203 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.81. 144,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,472. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.