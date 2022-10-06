AMF Tjanstepension AB Buys 487,267 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,056,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,267 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.20% of Lumen Technologies worth $22,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,335,354. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

