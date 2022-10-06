Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Trading Down 2.6%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.84. 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 55,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 2.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.97 million and a PE ratio of -167.27.

About Amex Exploration

(Get Rating)

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.