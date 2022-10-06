Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.83

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.83 and traded as low as $22.01. Ames National shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 13,112 shares traded.

Ames National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ames National Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 152.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ames National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

