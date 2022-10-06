Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.83

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.83 and traded as low as $22.01. Ames National shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 13,112 shares traded.
Ames National Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.59.
Ames National Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
