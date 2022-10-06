Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.83

Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLOGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.83 and traded as low as $22.01. Ames National shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 13,112 shares traded.

Ames National Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Ames National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATLO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ames National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 39,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ames National by 152.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ames National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

