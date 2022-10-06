American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) fell 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $203.83 and last traded at $204.15. 78,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,824,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.14.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.71.
The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
