American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.47 Per Share

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43.

American Tower has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. American Tower has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Tower to earn $10.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

American Tower Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $214.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower has a one year low of $211.38 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

