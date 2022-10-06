American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in American International Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,578,000 after purchasing an additional 45,218 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 916,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 236,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

American International Group stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $51.03. 129,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,539,371. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

