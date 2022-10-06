American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 2.8% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 873.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 823.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.61. The stock had a trading volume of 70,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.76. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

