American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 0.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 145,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,388,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.64. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.