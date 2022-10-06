Altair Trading Down 13.1% This Week (AIR)

Altair (AIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Altair has a market cap of $4.54 million and $13,143.00 worth of Altair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altair token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Altair has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003210 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00145276 BTC.

Altair Profile

Altair’s genesis date was October 1st, 2021. Altair’s total supply is 476,908,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,427,323 tokens. The Reddit community for Altair is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Altair is medium.com/centrifuge. Altair’s official website is centrifuge.io/altair. Altair’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altair

According to CryptoCompare, “Altair (AIR) is a cryptocurrency . Altair has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Altair is 0.0093042 USD and is up 2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15,502.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/altair.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Altair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

