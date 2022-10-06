ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SDOG traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,274. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.