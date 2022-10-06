Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,184. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 14,244 shares of company stock valued at $243,436 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 81.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

