Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Up 3.9%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Alphatec Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.70.

Insider Activity

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.06 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a negative return on equity of 268.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $72,561.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,304.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $34,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,988.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $487,614. Insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

