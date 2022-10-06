Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) SVP Sells $7,729,142.40 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $102.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,054,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,068,330. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

