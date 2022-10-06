Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 73,381 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,613,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,381 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group comprises 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.83% of Arch Capital Group worth $482,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,464.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 501,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,797,000 after acquiring an additional 469,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,546 shares of company stock worth $1,883,120 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $47.96 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

