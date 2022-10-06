Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 66,384 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,384 shares during the period. Republic Services comprises 0.8% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.22% of Republic Services worth $505,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Republic Services by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 362,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,376,000 after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

RSG opened at $141.17 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

