Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 567,674 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,121,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 567,674 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 4.48% of NCR worth $190,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NCR by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in NCR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NCR Price Performance

Shares of NCR stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

(Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.