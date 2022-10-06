Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 32,540 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Discover Financial Services worth $182,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

DFS opened at $96.68 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

