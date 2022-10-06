Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 198,128 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.17% of MarketAxess worth $208,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $239.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.62 and a 200 day moving average of $269.72. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $425.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

