Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,118 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.90% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $161,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $399.84 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $348.02 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.57.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.33. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,792,005.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $4,083,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,883 shares in the company, valued at $374,792,005.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,492 shares of company stock worth $20,600,752. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.63.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

