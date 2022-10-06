Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,091 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $152,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average is $105.26. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

