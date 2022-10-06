Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,863 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $172,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,463,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,548,000 after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 181,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,572,000 after acquiring an additional 71,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,423,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,767,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 29.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 134,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,498,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HELE. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CL King decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $106.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

