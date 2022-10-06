Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,054 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.63% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $258,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,106,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,424,000 after purchasing an additional 98,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

