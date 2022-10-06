Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $268,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $85.84.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 11.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

